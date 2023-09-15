Pick Your Own Pumpkin At Farmer Doug’s

DULUTH, Minn. — It is the opening weekend for pick your own pumpkin at Farmer Doug’s in Duluth.

The farm has 3 acres of pumpkins. All ranging from big pumpkins perfect for carving to pie pumpkins, gourds, and squash. And even with the lack of rain we’ve had this summer, the pumpkins were able to survive and grow. Co-owner Doug Hoffbauer says some pumpkins are just not as big as they used to be.

A highlight for Doug with the fall season is being a part of the memory’s families can leave with when they choose a pumpkin.

“It’s a happy time of year. Kids come and have a good time. That’s really what pumpkins are about. It’s so that the kids enjoy it, that they have a good memory and when they come out here and kind of look in the field and pick and choose what they want. It’s a lot different than mom just picks one up at the grocery store and puts it in her cart and here’s your pumpkin kid,” said Doug Hoffbauer, co-owner of Farmer Doug.

If you’d like to visit, pick your own pumpkin is every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 to 4 through October 1st.