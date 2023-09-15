Prep Football: Northwestern & Hermantown Drop 1st Game, Proctor & Cloquet Get in Win Column

Week 3 in Minnesota and Week 5 in Wisconsin is officially in the books.

MAPLE, Wis.- In a big Heart O’North conference matchup on Friday, Northwestern football would see their first loss of the season, falling to Cameron 32 to 14.

Over in Minnesota, North Branch would hold off Hermantown, 28-21 in a rematch of the 7AAAA section semifinals last season.

Cloquet would survive a late 16 point run by Duluth East to earn their first win of the season.

Another team picking up their first win of the season was Proctor. The Rails topped Hibbing 32 to 12 at home.