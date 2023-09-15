Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank Raising Awareness For Hunger Action Month

DULUTH, Minn. — September is Hunger Action Month and one food bank in Duluth is raising awareness.

Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank hosted a “behind the scenes” tour of their distribution center to show their agency partners and donors what they do, as well as the impact they have on our community.

The nationwide campaign raises awareness, food and funds for hunger relief. The support they receive will be used for programs and services that benefit those who are experiencing food insecurity.

“I’m hoping the people on the tour really walked away with the sense of what we do and how they can help. So, whether they want to come in and volunteer, whether they want to give a donation. You know that’s what we’re always hoping that they do, but even if they just walk away with better knowledge of what’s happening in our region and they’re just empathetic towards our neighbors, I think that’s a great thing,” said Shaye Moris, executive director of Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank.

One of Second Harvest’s top 2 providers is Lincoln Park Children and Families Collaborative. A small non-profit that helps families by connecting them to resources and opportunities, including food donations. They joined the tour to understand the distribution process.

“The coalition members have only seen the part where the food truck arrives, and they help me make the orders with the food. But they were just really interested in seeing the distribution center, just seeing how everything operates, and kind of those behind-the-scenes kind of cool stuff that maybe I’ve seen before, but they haven’t,” said Jodi Broadwell, executive director of Lincoln Park Children and Families Collaborative.

This is the 16th year Second Harvest has participated in this annual event. If you’d like to help out, go to their website for more information.