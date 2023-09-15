Top Plays of the Week 9/15

Proctor's opening drive ends with 62-yard score

DULUTH, Minn.- This week’s top plays both come from deep throws, but with differing results.

At number two, Northwestern’s Boden Teal made a diving interception after boxing out a Cameron receiver.

At number one, Proctor’s Zak McPhee aired it out to Dane Oman, who beat his defender along the sideline and let his feet do the rest for the 62-yard score. The Rails would go on to win their first game of the season over Hibbing.