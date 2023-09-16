Duluth Artist Creates Ship Drawings

DULUTH, Minn. — Ships in the shipping canal in Duluth have always gotten Jim Mattson’s attention, ever since he was a boy. “From the back window of our house, you could see the land and the bridge, and the ships would go in and out all the time. I would get my binoculars and just watch them all the time,” said Mattson.

He took his interest in ships and began drawing them. He drew all types of ships, using the knowledge he’d acquired over the years. He also used books with photos to ensure he got the details correct. Over the years, he estimates he’s drawn hundreds of ships and boats, and a few other things. But, with his wife and two growing daughters, he put this hobby aside for a while but never forgot it.

Five years ago Jim had a pair of transplants. Both his liver and kidney needed to be replaced one after the other and he was sick for quite a while. “After I survived that, I figured the good Lord gave me a second chance. So I figured I better take advantage of it. I used to do a lot of Black and White…This time I wanted to try color, so I did everything in color. I did 17 new works this year alone.”

Jim found that he really enjoyed using colors, and decided to get these mounted and framed. This year alone, he’s created 17 color drawings. Although he likes all of his work, there is one recent drawing that stands out to him, it’s of the Cutty Sark. He said “It’s my favorite ship. I’ve got a model of it up there. I drew that, that’s my favorite one I did this year. I’ve got it framed up there on the wall.” Mattson continued, “When you sketch, you look at it and go hmmm, that don’t look too bad. And as you fill it in with the charcoal, you’re going, this is nice. and then when I was done. I went ooof, that looks really cool, I like that one, so that’s my favorite one.”

As we talked with Jim, we asked him to sketch a picture for us and he was kind enough to get started on one. It’s a sailboat on Lake Superior, under gray skies, and with the wind inflating the sails. Mattson has prints of many of his works. You can see some of them on his Facebook page: Jim Mattson’s Art.

.