Duluth is Site for Another Movie Being Filmed in the Northland

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth is becoming the hub for movie filming with productions such as Iron Will and Merry Kisscam, now another one is taking the stage.

Title One Films is working on a new movie called Nana’s Here. It is about a new mom and her husband dying unexpectedly and her husband’s estranged mother shows up with a motive of her own.

It is a thriller style film with a few twists and turns involved. Filming for the movie primarily takes place at a house up the North Shore. Production says they believe movie filming in Duluth will just keep growing.

“We’re very much on the cusp of like rolling over into being a huge film hub and film space. I mean that’s how Atlanta started, and that’s how different locations, Arizona, that’s how they all started as just like this little, tiny pod and then it grows and kind of rolls over into this huge industry that’s great economically, it’s great for the people who work and live here,” said Clara Davies, producer of Nana’s Here.

One of the actresses is from the Duluth area. She says it is surreal to see her hometown become a place for filming.

“It never really seemed possible but growing up here I always thought Duluth was a really cool and cinematic place. So, seeing other people come in and look around and see how cool and versatile it is. You can have water, you can have the woods, you can have the intercity. It’s really cool to see it sort of coming to fruition that this a great place to film movies,” said Rae Dastoor, actress who plays Eva, the nanny in Nana’s Here.

This is Title One Films third feature film. There is no date for when Nana’s Here will be released at this time.