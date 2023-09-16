Model Railroad Returns to the Duluth Depot

DULUTH, Minn. — All aboard!!! The Minnesota Free-Mo Modelers brought back the annual model train event to the Duluth Depot this weekend.

Dozens of builders created their own designs to connect together to make a model railroad track that was 1:87 scale.

From city-scapes to the country side the model had detail you could only see close up, from stop lights and even cows!

Saturday many people watched as the train looped around the room and blew its horn.

Builders were also on hand to make sure everything ran smoothly.

“Some of the modules are really detailed, and they’re just places in the imagination of the builder, other modules represent real places and people make an effort to make the modules look like how the real world is or once was,” said Bob Sterner, Run Chief.

The Minnesota Free-Mo Modelers construct and display model railroads around the state.

They have been operating for nearly 20 years, and hope to get more people into the hobby through their models.

The model railroad will be open for viewing Sunday, September 17, from 10 A.M. to 12 P.M.