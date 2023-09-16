People Get Outside for the 38th Annual Chester Bowl Fall Fest

DULUTH, Minn. — The Chester Bowl Fall Fest returned to Duluth yesterday for its 38th year.

The annual event celebrates the changing of the seasons with over 100 vendors from local business and artists.

There was also live music throughout the day and plenty of food trucks to choose from.

Thousands of people got outside for this years Fall Fest to enjoy a great day in the Northland.

