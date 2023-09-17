Brats and Beer! Duluth’s Oktoberfest Wrapped it’s 4th Year

DULUTH, Minn. — A celebration of beer, brats, and German traditions wrapped up this weekend in Duluth.

The 4th annual Oktoberfest took place at Bayfront Festival Park, the three-day celebration of German culture.

People enjoyed and experienced traditional German food, drinks, and live music.

The event was for all ages, closing on Sunday was family day.

Families enjoyed a wide variety of games, activities, crafts, and even a petting zoo.

Oktoberfest is an event that looks to bring traditional German culture to the city of Duluth.

If you missed Oktoberfest this year, this annual event will be back next year.