Duluth Police Investigate Bar Fight That Sent Woman To Hospital

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth police are investigating a bar fight in West Duluth that sent one woman to the hospital for injuries to her head and face.

The call for help came in around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13 at the Rustic Bar on the 400 block of N. Central Avenue.

“Initial investigation shows that a fight occurred between two females and they were separated by two males,” according to a post on social media by the Duluth Police Department.

The cause of the assault remained under investigation Sunday.

“The owner of the Rustic Bar is cooperating with the investigation and provided surveillance video of the incident today,” according to the post over the weekend.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to call the Violent Crimes Unit at (218) 730-5050.

As of Sunday, there was no word from police on any arrests. The names of those involved had not been released either.

FOX 21 does not normally name suspects in criminal cases until they are formally charged by the District Attorney’s Office, which is when a criminal complaint is made available with the official details of what allegedly happened.