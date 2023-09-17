Historic Central High Exhibit Looking For New Home

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth’s old Central High School has been on the minds of many this past year. A small exhibit which features historic artifacts from the school has just a few days left at the Depot.

“It’s disappointing that our schools is closed down,” said Gary Doty, former mayor of Duluth and 1966 graduate of the old Central High School. “We graduated from the historic building and a lot of people here tonight graduated from what I call the scenic central High School on top of the hill where you can see the entire city.”

High school isn’t forever. A reality that decades of Duluth’s old Central High School alumns understand too well.

“It’s sad to see that there is no central high school because there’s such a great history,” said Gary. “A history that people have spread out throughout the entire world and done great things.”

The exhibit is filled with over 150 artifacts and has 131 years of history on display. Something that the Duluth Central Alumni Association worked hard to secure from a liquidation auction sale in August of last year.

“A group of us put together the money and went to the auction,” said Gary. “Interestingly enough we found that there are people that knew what we were doing, that didn’t go to central, and bid on auction items. Got them. Then gave them to us.”

“It’s wonderful to be here and to see the beautiful artifacts that have been donated back to the alumni association and it’s bittersweet because we don’t have a building anymore,” said Marcia Doty, Gary’s wife and 1967 graduate of the old Central High School.

With graduates from classes dating as far back as 1949, the alumni association hopes to find a bigger space to remind folks of a much simpler time. But as for now, what remains are the lessons they’ve learned.

“There’s a lot of memories and a lot of friends,” said Gary. “We learned a lot to prepare us for life.”

The exhibit is set to close Thursday, Sept. 21.