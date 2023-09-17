Sheriff: Darkness, Speed, Alcohol Factors In Lake Vermilion Boating Accident

LAKE VERMILION, Minn. — Nighttime darkness, speed and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors in a boating accident on Lake Vermilion over the weekend, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said two people from the Twin Cities were vacationing on Lake Vermilion when their pontoon slammed into Rainbow Island.

The female passenger was thrown from the boat. She was taken to shore and transported to Virginia Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Names were not released Sunday and there was no word on any charges.