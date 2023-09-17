State Patrol Asks For Public’s Help In Itasca Co. Fatal Hit-And-Run

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run in Itasca County that killed a pedestrian.

The incident happened between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday on Highway 6 between Highway 2 and County Road 19 near Deer River Township.

The State Patrol is asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Virginia District Investigator at (218) 735-3729.

Officials said the driver who hit the person may have not known they did so because there was dense fog at the time.