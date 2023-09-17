Tobias’ Record-Setting Day Lifts Bulldogs Over Crookston

Fastest hat trick in NCAA Division II women's soccer history

DULUTH, Minn.- UMD Junior Anna Tobias made history in the Bulldogs’ 5-0 victory over Minnesota Crookston Sunday afternoon.

After a scoreless first half, Tobias scored three goals in 68 seconds, setting a new record for the fastest hat trick in NCAA Division II women’s soccer. Tobias’ three goals puts her at a team-leading 5 goals on the season.

Freshman Jessica Eischens scored her second goal of the season in the game’s 65th minute before Miriam Marsan made it 5-0 in the 81st minute.

The Bulldogs will stay at home when they take on Augustana on Friday. Two days later, they’ll host Wayne State on Alumni Day.