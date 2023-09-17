Uncovering The History Behind Some Of Duluth’s Historic Properties

DULUTH, Minn. — Several of Duluth’s historic buildings opened up for self-guided tours on Sunday. Within all six locations, people had the chance to explore the nooks and crannies of some of Duluth’s most elegant architecture.

One stop was the Anton C. & Mary Weiss house in the Congdon Park neighborhood. The house was originally built in 1927, and housed Anton Weiss.

Weiss was the first editor for the Duluth Herald. The newspaper later merged into the Duluth News Tribune in 1982.

Even nearing one hundred years, the manor still is structurally sound. Which is something that the current owners pride themselves on.

“I think the house has been loved. You know I think we’re the seventh owners and I think everyone has taken really good care. So many of the original features still exist. Some are in better condition than others but we can always step in and repair,” said current homeowner Elise Larsen. “I just think she’s a happy, loved filled home. I have a feeling that she’s been for quite some time.”

The 6 bedroom and 5 bathroom house still stands as a Spanish Colonial style marvel. The 6,500 square foot building would sell for approximately $3 million dollars in today’s market.

Jumping over to one of the busiest intersections in Duluth. The Garfield News Building was one of the smaller stops on the Historic Properties Tour.

From the 1930s to 1990, the building was the place to pick up newspapers, buy cigarettes, and have a quick bite to eat.

Since the building’s closure in the 90s, it was owned by several local businesses which all kept the historic site well preserved.

“It was called the Garfield News Building because they would have newspapers for sale. Also it was a cigar lounge. Right where we’re standing in these humid doors where the cigars were. Behind it was a diner. And then upstairs was where the manager would do his business, count money, whatever he needed to do,” said Andrew Weisz, the CEO of Finden Marketing. “Just an architecturally appealing building that a lot of people have probably drove by but don’t know the news or the story behind it.” 26

Most recently, the building was purchased by Finden Marketing to serve as their new headquarters. They’re a digital marketing agency that’s based in Duluth.

They plan on keeping the old Garfield News Buildings as close to its roots as possible architecturally.