Women’s Course Record Broken At 2023 NorthShore Inline Marathon

DULUTH, Minn. — The weather was perfect for this weekend’s NorthShore Inline Marathon — the largest of its kind in North America.

The 26.2-mile course is much like the course for Grandma’s Marathon, starting in Two Harbors and taking racers along the Scenic North Shore before entering the tunnels of I-35 and ending by the DECC.

The NorthShore Inline Marathon dates back to its beginning in 1996 and has grown into a premier event that attracts inline skaters from all around the world, including Olympians and pro sports athletes.

Gabriela Rueda and Karoll Arias from Colombia set a new Women’s course record, breaking the old 1998 record by more than 5 minutes at 1 hour, 4 minutes and 54 seconds.

That win includes a $10,000 check.

There was also a half marathon, a 10-K and sprints for the kids along Harbor Drive.

Tone Coughlin Photography captured the images and video in the story above.