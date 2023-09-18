11 Former Bulldogs Selected in Inaugural PWHL Draft

TORONTO, Ontario.- 15 former Bulldogs anxiously awaited by their phones on Monday as the PWHL held their inaugural draft.

It wouldn’t take long for one UMD defender to get selected. At pick number two, Toronto took two-time olympic gold medalist, Jocelyn Larocque.

Larcoque was a two-time All-American at UMD, suiting up for the team from 2007 to 2011.

Six picks later, another UMD defender was taken off the board as Ottawa selected Ashton Bell.

Bell was also a two-time all-american at UMD and was named WCHA Defenseman of the Year in 2022.

Also heading to Ottawa is the fifth all-time scorer in UMD history, forward Gabbie Hughes. Hughes was taken in the 4th round to join Bell as teammates once again.

Then with the last pick in the 4th round, Minnesota keeps defender Maggie Flaherty in the state of hockey.

The all-conference first team standout was fifth all-time in career assists for a defenseman.

Patty Kaz winner and four-time All-American Elizabeth Giguere goes to New York in the 5th round.

Three rounds later, Ottawa continued to add more Bulldogs to their roster, this time they pick center Katerina Mrazova at number 44.

She was teammates with Bell in 2018 and was a All-WCHA selection.

In the 9th round, she played for the Minnesota Whitecaps, now she’ll play for the Minnesota PWHL team. Sidney Morin comes off the board at pick number 49.

The first UMD goaltender was selected at pick number 58 as Emma Soderberg goes to Boston. Soderberg was the 2023 WCHA goaltender of the year.

Round 12, Minnesota adds their 3rd former Bulldog in forward Michela Cava.

Minnesota wasn’t done in the final round, adding three-year captain Sydney Brodt to make it four Bulldogs on their roster.

Two picks later, Jessica Healey heard her name called by Boston.

Overall, UMD had 11 players selected in the draft.

Full list of Bulldogs selected:

2. Jocelyn Larocque (Toronto)

8. Ashton Bell (Ottawa)

20. Gabbie Hughes (Ottawa)

24. Maggie Flaherty (Minnesota)

28. Elizabeth Giguere (New York)

44. Katerina Mrazova (Ottawa)

49. Sidney Morin (Minnesota)

58. Emma Soderberg (Boston)

72. Michela Cava (Minnesota)

85. Sydney Brodt (Minnesota)

87. Jess Healey (Boston)