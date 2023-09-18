Duluth Police: Bar Fight Between 2 Women Ended In Assault By 2 Men
DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Police Department issued an update Monday involving an assault of a woman at the Rustic Bar in West Duluth.
Investigators reviewed surveillance video from inside the bar, which they say shows two females getting into a physical fight with each other before two men get involved by assaulting the 39-year-old female victim.
The woman went to the hospital for injuries to her face and head.
Police said the two men are known to the other female involved.
The cause of the fight remained under investigation Monday evening, according to police.
“Any charges related to this incident are forthcoming as this remains an active and ongoing investigation,” said Mattie Hjelseth, Duluth police public information officer.
Below is the full news release from Monday, Sept. 18:
The Duluth Police Department is dedicated to providing accurate and timely information. To clarify the event that occurred at the Rustic Bar on Tuesday, September 12, we are releasing the below timeline of the incident. We want to remind the community that this is a very active and ongoing investigation, and we will share more details as they become available.
At approximately 12:15 a.m., Wednesday, September 13, Officers responded to the 500 block of N 60th Ave W for medical assistance that occurred from an assault earlier in the day. Upon arrival, officers located a 39-year-old female with injuries to her head and face. She was transported to a local hospital by Mayo Ambulance for treatment related to her injuries.
Surveillance video was requested on Thursday, September 14, and the bar owner provided it to DPD on Saturday, September 16. Investigators were called in on Saturday to review the video and continue the investigation. The surveillance video showed two females having a conversation that turned physical. That’s when two males became involved in the confrontation and assaulted the female victim.
The two males involved were known to the other female involved, and the cause of the fight is still being investigated. Any charges related to this incident are forthcoming as this remains an active and ongoing investigation. Investigators spoke to additional witnesses today, Monday, September 18 and have canvassed the area to gather video from surrounding establishments. If you have any information or video to share, you’re encouraged to call the Violent Crimes Unit at (218)-730-5050.
We ask for the community’s patience as we thoroughly investigate the events that occurred at the Rustic Bar.