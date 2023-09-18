Duluth Police: Bar Fight Between 2 Women Ended In Assault By 2 Men

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Police Department issued an update Monday involving an assault of a woman at the Rustic Bar in West Duluth.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video from inside the bar, which they say shows two females getting into a physical fight with each other before two men get involved by assaulting the 39-year-old female victim.

The woman went to the hospital for injuries to her face and head.

Police said the two men are known to the other female involved.

The cause of the fight remained under investigation Monday evening, according to police.

“Any charges related to this incident are forthcoming as this remains an active and ongoing investigation,” said Mattie Hjelseth, Duluth police public information officer.

