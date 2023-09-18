Homeless Advocates Convene At DECC As Another Duluth Encampment Is Pushed Out

DULUTH, Minn. — Another growing homeless encampment in Duluth got torn down and moved out Monday. It comes as local and state leaders try to strike a balance between public health and safety, and caring for those facing their worst days without a roof over their heads.

The lack of affordable housing in Duluth continues to be highlighted by the homeless encampments that grow into mini communities, which officials ultimately say cause a public health hazard.

The Duluth Police Department and the Minnesota State Patrol were on scene of the encampment Monday afternoon along Mesaba Avenue between 3rd and 4th avenues west.

Crews from the Minnesota Department of Transportation worked to clean up the encampment, which is on MnDOT property, while officials with CHUM and the Human Development Center (HDC) worked with people living in the encampment to gather their belongings and move elsewhere or find permanent housing if available.

MnDOT crews could also be seen removing trees where the homeless lived within. MnDOT released the following statement Monday to FOX 21:

“Highway right-of-way is not a safe place for human beings to live. When responding to the complex and urgent needs of people experiencing homelessness, MnDOT closely coordinates with local service providers, specifically CHUM and HDC, as well as state and county partners to provide information, support and alternatives to people at the site.”

Meanwhile, the issue of homelessness and housing was center stage at the DECC Monday and will be again Tuesday for an annual conference with the Minnesota Coalition for the Homeless.

The conference normally attracts around 500 people, but this year 700 are registered. Homeless advocates and social workers, city, county and state leaders are attending. There are even people who were formally homeless sharing their stories.

“Minnesota for the Coalition, we primarily focus on advocacy or on the state legislative sessions. So one thing that you can always do is make sure you talk to candidates that are running for office, just talk to them homelessness needs to be addressed, and it’s something that we can do if we invest into it,” said Matt Traynor, with the Minnesota Coalition for the Homeless.

And beyond that, Traynor said there’s more that can be done by the general public.

“Just realize that whatever role you play, whether you volunteer somewhere whether you’re just talk to a neighbor, whether you’re at the Capitol testifying — every single role is needed. And one is not more important than the other. We need every single one. And if you take one of those out, there’s going to be a gap, so keep doing what you’re doing if you’re already doing something. And if you’re not involved yet, just test the waters see what you want to do and explore and see what you enjoy and what you’re good at,” Traynor said.

There’s also a non-profit called “Stepping On Up,” which is made up of a list of service providers like Life House, CHUM and Loaves and Fishes. The organization has a five-year plan to tackle the homeless issue in Duluth.

Meanwhile, Duluth Mayor Emily Larson emailed the council what is happening behind the scenes with her office and others involving the homeless issue.