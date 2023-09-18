Homeless Advocates Convene At DECC As Another Duluth Encampment Is Pushed Out
DULUTH, Minn. — Another growing homeless encampment in Duluth got torn down and moved out Monday. It comes as local and state leaders try to strike a balance between public health and safety, and caring for those facing their worst days without a roof over their heads.
The lack of affordable housing in Duluth continues to be highlighted by the homeless encampments that grow into mini communities, which officials ultimately say cause a public health hazard.
The Duluth Police Department and the Minnesota State Patrol were on scene of the encampment Monday afternoon along Mesaba Avenue between 3rd and 4th avenues west.
Crews from the Minnesota Department of Transportation worked to clean up the encampment, which is on MnDOT property, while officials with CHUM and the Human Development Center (HDC) worked with people living in the encampment to gather their belongings and move elsewhere or find permanent housing if available.
MnDOT crews could also be seen removing trees where the homeless lived within. MnDOT released the following statement Monday to FOX 21:
“Highway right-of-way is not a safe place for human beings to live. When responding to the complex and urgent needs of people experiencing homelessness, MnDOT closely coordinates with local service providers, specifically CHUM and HDC, as well as state and county partners to provide information, support and alternatives to people at the site.”
Meanwhile, the issue of homelessness and housing was center stage at the DECC Monday and will be again Tuesday for an annual conference with the Minnesota Coalition for the Homeless.
The conference normally attracts around 500 people, but this year 700 are registered. Homeless advocates and social workers, city, county and state leaders are attending. There are even people who were formally homeless sharing their stories.
“Minnesota for the Coalition, we primarily focus on advocacy or on the state legislative sessions. So one thing that you can always do is make sure you talk to candidates that are running for office, just talk to them homelessness needs to be addressed, and it’s something that we can do if we invest into it,” said Matt Traynor, with the Minnesota Coalition for the Homeless.
And beyond that, Traynor said there’s more that can be done by the general public.
“Just realize that whatever role you play, whether you volunteer somewhere whether you’re just talk to a neighbor, whether you’re at the Capitol testifying — every single role is needed. And one is not more important than the other. We need every single one. And if you take one of those out, there’s going to be a gap, so keep doing what you’re doing if you’re already doing something. And if you’re not involved yet, just test the waters see what you want to do and explore and see what you enjoy and what you’re good at,” Traynor said.
There’s also a non-profit called “Stepping On Up,” which is made up of a list of service providers like Life House, CHUM and Loaves and Fishes. The organization has a five-year plan to tackle the homeless issue in Duluth.
Meanwhile, Duluth Mayor Emily Larson emailed the council what is happening behind the scenes with her office and others involving the homeless issue. See below.
“Many of you have reached out with regard and concern for some specific encampments in our community and I am writing to share information about how the City is, and has been, invested in long term solutions to meet the needs of residents living unsheltered. I am also writing to affirm that the County and State have legal, financial and programmatic responsibility to be part of meeting these needs since many of these encampments are on County or State land; we have been informed by our attorney that the City has no legal responsibility or authority over County or State properties. Additionally, as you know, the City is not the licensed Health and Human Services provider for our region – that’s the role and responsibility of the County.
I recognize this email is long – my best hope is that it provides you with a good level set on things.
The City has a multi-department, multi-agency process in place for identifying, assessing, monitoring, closing, and cleaning up encampments that represent a serious threat to public health and well-being for encampment occupants and/or other Duluth residents. This internal team is comprised of the Duluth Police Department, the Duluth Fire Department, the Planning and Economic Development Department, the Property, Parks, and Libraries Department, the City Attorney, and the Mayor’s Office.
Close external partners include CHUM, the Human Development Center, St Louis County, and MNDOT.
The internal team plus MNDOT meets weekly to review and decide on next steps for each active site across the City. The team generally takes the following sequence of actions for any site that requires intervention:
- Inter-departmental field team inspects the site with advocates for the homeless from CHUM.
- Sites found to represent a serious public health hazard are designated for enforcement. Occupants are informed that they have a finite period of days to vacate the site. Consistent with City ordinance, Duluth Fire Department Life Safety posts a public notice on site advising advocates of the day on which they are obligated to vacate the site.
- CHUM advocates visit sites prior to the deadline for vacation to remind occupants that they must move and help them find permanent housing and other services.
- Park Maintenance employees and/or City contractors visit the site following the deadline for vacation to clean it up.
When possible, City staff and agency partners exercise discretion to adapt the process so as to support transition to permanent housing.
Additionally, the Administration has partnered with the City Council to designate $23m for affordable housing via ARP funding and the Housing Trust Fund and many projects have either moved through the City Council already or are on their way, including money for needed supportive housing. The City has also worked to provide funding and technical assistance to the Stepping on Up Coalition for the Safe Bay overnight parking option at the Damiano and to change the UDC (and provide funding for infrastructure) to allow for authorized living zones. The Stepping On Up Coalition continues to look for an appropriate site and we will continue to provide planning, zoning and other supports as they keep pursuing options.
This spring, the City Council also authorized funding for storage at the Damiano using opioid settlement funds. And furthermore, the City has provided funding for the warming center in coordination with Saint Louis County (on-going operational $) and with Duluth HRA (facility owner).
Utilizing CDBG, we’ve funded the Salvation Army for transitional housing, Safe Haven for shelter space for victims of domestic abuse, MACV for veteran housing, and One Roof for a variety of projects including the community land trust and new construction. For non-city efforts, our understanding is that local congregations are partnering with Stepping on Up to provide indoor shelter space.
I welcome any questions or conversation about this at your convenience and thank you, again, for the time and attention you give our community through your dedication and service.”