Klobuchar, Stauber Call On FAA To ‘Expedite’ Approvals For New DLH Air Traffic Control Tower

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber have joined forces to help rebuild Duluth’s aging air traffic control tower.

The two have sent a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his team to urge the FAA to expedite any reviews and approvals necessary for the Duluth International Airport to pursue a federal grant to help get a new air traffic control tower.

The letter points to DLH being home to Cirrus Aircraft, the 148th Fighter Wing and the Minnesota Air National Guard.

Klobuchar and Stauber said the existing tower is 70 years old and does not meet FAA line-of-sight requirements, among other issues.

DLH supports 6,000-plus jobs and contributes roughly $760 million annually to the economy.

“Duluth International Airport provides a vital service, helping to accelerate business growth, strengthen our state and local economy, support our military, and connect Minnesotans to the world. As the third oldest air traffic control tower in the country, Duluth’s tower is in need of critical updates to increase safety and improve efficiency at this airport. I am proud to lead the bipartisan effort with Representative Stauber to do just that,” Klobuchar said.