Prep Soccer: Cloquet-Carlton Girls, Duluth Marshall Boys Earn Conference Wins

Lumberjacks shut out Hunters, Hilltoppers rally in Hermantown

CLOQUET, Minn.- The Cloquet-Carlton girls soccer team once again proved why they’re the top squad in the Lake Superior Conference, defeating Duluth Denfeld 3-0 on Monday.

Kiley Issendorf scored the Lumberjacks’ first goal, which was her sixth of the season. Later in the first half, Addison Sandman added to Cloquet-Carlton’s lead off a penalty kick.

Cloquet-Carlton has had recent success against Duluth Denfeld, beating the Hunters 3-0 both in the 2022 regular season and in the 7AA Semifinals.

Meanwhile, the Duluth Marshall boys scored two consecutive goals in the second half to earn a 2-1 win on the road over Hermantown.

In the seventh minute, Owen Landrigan scored the lone goal in the first half for the Hawks. In the second half, the Hilltoppers quickly went to work as Foster Schultz scored in the 46th minute before Denzel Majwega gave Marshall the lead with a goal in the 63rd minute.

Duluth Marshall won’t get much rest as they’re scheduled to face Chisago Lakes on Tuesday. The Hilltoppers return to their home field on Friday for a match against Hibbing/Chisholm.