Shots Fired Investigation Underway In Two Harbors

TWO HARBORS, Minn. — Two Harbors police are investigating a “shots fired” incident near townhomes.

Police responded to the Rustic Creek Townhomes around 7 p.m. Sunday for the report of gunshots.

Police called in assistance from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol and the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a search of the immediate and surrounding area.

Officials said that investigation determined the suspect was believed to have already left the area.

The suspect was later stopped and arrested on separate charges Sunday evening.

Nobody was injured.

No further details were released Monday.