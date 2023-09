SRX Offroad Ranch Offers High-Octane Action

POPLAR, Wis. – If you’ve driven southbound on Highway 53 near Solon Springs this fall, you may have caught a glimpse of some high-octane action.

SRX Offroad Ranch in Poplar has been operating since 2021, offering a family friendly racing environment for locals to have fun in the dirt on motorcycles, 4-wheelers, and UTVs.

If you’d like to join the action or spectate, the next event is Sat., Sept. 30.

More information can be found at SRXOffroad.com.