St. Scholastica Retires Jersey Number of Longtime Coach/Player Corey Kemp

Kemp's number 18 becomes the 3rd number to be retired in the program.

DULUTH, Minn.- The St. Scholastica baseball team held a jersey retirement ceremony for long time player and coach Corey Kemp on Saturday.

Kemp’s number 18 becomes the 3rd number to be retired in the program.

As a player, Kemp became the Saints all-time winningest pitcher his junior season and would finish his career with 29 wins.

As a coach, he guided the Saints for 11 seasons, winning nine straight UMAC regular season championships and eight tournament championships.