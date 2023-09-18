UMD Head Football Coach Curt Wiese Reaches 100 Career Wins

91 of Wiese's wins have come at UMD. He previously had nine at Marietta College.

DULUTH, Minn.- Over the weekend, some history for UMD head football coach Curt Wiese.

In UMD’s 42-34 victory over Sioux Falls, Wiese reached career win number 100 as a head college football coach.

The Bulldogs also snapped a 10 year drought as they picked up their first win against Sioux Falls since the 2013 season.

UMD will next play at Southwest Minnesota State this upcoming Saturday.