Crowell Reflects On NCAA-High 11 Bulldog Alums Selected in PWHL Draft

UMD would have two alums go in the top eight picks.

DULUTH, Minn.- It was a memorable day for the PWHL and the UMD women’s hockey program on Monday.

The Bulldogs would have an NCAA-high 11 alums picked in the inaugural draft.

UMD would have two alums go in the top eight picks. Jocelyne Larocque to Toronto at pick number two and Ashton Bell to Ottawa at pick number eight.

Gabbie Hughes would join Bell in Ottawa at pick number twenty to make it three Bulldogs in the top twenty.

Head Coach Maura Crowell described what it means to the program to have 11 players go to the next level.

“I think our players really like to play hockey here and they have fun. They play with like-minded people who want to push, you know them. They want to be the very best that they can be in whatever they’re doing. So when they leave here, they had a really positive experience and they want to continue their careers. You see it’s recent grads and it’s all the way up to Jocelyn Larocque who’s doing that. So I think that’s really a remarkable thing,” said Crowell.

Crowell added that we’ll probably hear even more Bulldogs signing in the PWHL in the coming days.