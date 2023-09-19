Ecolibrium3 Helps Community Get Their Houses Ready For Winter

DULUTH, Minn. — As we are inching toward colder weather, one sustainable organization is helping the community prepare their houses for the winter.

We spoke to an expert at Ecolibrium 3 who says the first step when weatherizing your home is to do an energy audit. This helps people understand how they are using energy and how they can make it more efficient.

Weatherization then includes air sealing, insulation and ventilation, which Eco 3 can help with. For those who don’t know if that’s something they can afford… the Inflation Reduction Act was passed last year, which includes funding to make those improvements.

“It feels great to be a part of this work right. We are one of the leaders in this area and in our community trying to make sure that, one we can transition our energy system, but two that we can transition our energy system equitably,” said Cameron Kadlubowski, community energy transitions specialist.

Benefits of weatherizing your home include lower costs on heating bills, and you may even feel healthier with the better air ventilation. You can reach out to Ecolibrium3 to learn more about energy efficient homes.