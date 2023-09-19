Esko’s Isaak Sertich to Play College Football at MSU-Mankato

Sertich has one touchdown and eight tackles for Esko so far this season.

ESKO, Minn.- Another Esko football standout will play college ball next fall.

Isaak Sertich announced his commitment to Minnesota State-Mankato on Monday. Sertich, who plays wide receiver and linebacker, made the announcement via his own personal Twitter account.

So far this season, Sertich has suited up in three games for Esko.

He’s hauled in one touchdown offensively. On the defensive side of the ball, he’s tallied eight tackles, five of which were solo.

Sertich and Esko will host Pequot Lakes in a rematch of last year’s section 7AAA title game this Friday.