Fond Du Lac Tribal And Community College Holds Inauguration Ceremony For New President

CLOQUET, Minn. — An inauguration ceremony was held Monday for the 5th president of Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College.

Anita Hanson was named president by the Board of Trustees of the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities in June.

Hanson has been with the college since 1994. She has served as the Vice President of Student Services and Enrollment Management, Dean of Student Services, among others. Hanson is also an enrolled member of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe.

The inauguration ceremony is a tradition for any new president of a college or university.

“Celebrations of incoming presidents date back almost 1,000 years at universities and colleges. And so, this is what connects us to all of those things that came in the past. We have one of the past presidents of this institution actually here to celebrate with us, Larry Anderson. So, it connects the future to the past and so the tradition is really important,” said Scott Olson, Chancellor of the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities System.

Anita Hanson has been serving as the new president of Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College since July.