Knowing Your Neighbor: Matthew Larson Racing

SUPERIOR, Wis. — At just 17 years old, race car driver Matthew Larson has already racked up many memories in his trusty car.

This year, Matthews’s car has a new theme which is spreading an important message on and off the track.

“My car is themed to suicide awareness and prevention this year, it’s been something on my mind for a while,” said Larson.

Matthews’s car dawns the colors purple and teal, which are used to promote suicide awareness.

His signature #8 displays a ribbon and suicide prevention stickers are placed throughout the car.

“I thought that I could use my voice trying to get it out there. That it is something you can talk about and should talk about,” said Larson.

Matthew dedicated his new car theme to people and the loved ones of those who have committed suicide, and the theme hits close to home.

“I’ve had a few of my own close friends commit suicide in racing and that’s what has really led me to decided what I am doing this year,” said Larson.

The young racer hopes his message resonates with his fellow drivers, even if they haven’t been personally impacted by mental health struggles.

He also hopes, while he is tearing up the track, that the crowd sees his car and understands the importance behind it.

“I think it’s a very important cause, you don’t hear about a lot of suicides or mental health problems in racing, mostly because it’s not talked about enough. I have, a lot of my close friends in racing have depression and anxiety from the stress that racing can put on you and just from life in general,” said Larson.

Matthew has been racing for over two years now, and while it’s his first year with his new car theme, he hopes to continue his fight against suicide throughout his career.

“Talking about mental health can take a village sometimes to help people, so it’s a lot of just getting things out there for people you know, and getting them the right resources,” said Larson.