Minnesota Wild to Hold Open Practice at AMSOIL Arena

This will be the 6th time the Wild have hosted a practice in Duluth. The last time they did it was back in 2021.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Minnesota Wild will once again make their way to Duluth for an open practice.

Minnesota will have their full roster of players at AMSOIL Arena on October 3rd for a training session from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

The event is free and open to the public. The gates will open at 11.

