Prep Volleyball: Duluth East Rallies From Two Set Deficit to Top Proctor

The Greyhounds (3-4) will next host Greenway on September 26th.

DULUTH, Minn.- After trailing two sets to none at one point, Duluth East would rally back to top Proctor in five sets on Tuesday.

Proctor (9-7) will look to bounce back on September 25th at Two Harbors.