Scott Sorenson Steps Down as Men’s Basketball Coach at Northland College

ASHLAND, Wis.- A longtime coach for Northland College has stepped down as the men’s basketball coach.

Scott Sorenson is departing the team to join the University of Dubuque’s men’s program.

In his first five seasons at the helm, the Lumberjacks ended with a better record than the year before.

In the 2016-2017 season, he guided the team to their best record since 1996.

Sorenson would also be named UMAC Coach of the Year that season.

A search for his replacement is ongoing.