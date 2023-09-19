Spooktacular Pumpkin Creations At Lake Superior Art Glass

DULUTH, Minn. — Lake Superior Art Glass is providing a spooktacular experience all throughout September and October.

Instead of people carving their own pumpkins, people in Canal Park can watch their pumpkins be created out of glass. It’s the design your own pumpkin event.

You can choose body color, stem color, and color on the ridges, as well as the size of your pumpkin. Expert glass blowers will then bring your creation to life.

“The artists work really closely with the people as they are making it to like, they ask questions and try to be like oh would you want it spiraled, how did you want this color twisted in. It’s fun to see when people get it and they see it’s what they wanted or even better than they expected. You know it’s a unique experience to be able to see that and it gives people kind of a close up look at what it takes to be a glass blower before taking a class for themselves,” said Corey Roysdon, gallery manager.

Lake Superior Art Glass is also partnering with Bent Paddle so for every pumpkin you buy you get a free drink at their Cann-A-Lounge. To make a glass pumpkin make an appointment online.