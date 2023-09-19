UMD Football Looking For Complete Game Against SW Minnesota State

The Bulldogs have won eight of their last nine against the Mustangs.

DULUTH, Minn.- Another week, another win for the UMD football team as they finally were able to get the monkey off their back and defeat Sioux Falls for the first time since 2013.

Both the run game and passing game was clicking for UMD as the team had 550 yards of total offense.

But it wasn’t all smooth sailing as UMD would see a 21 point lead turn into just a eight point lead in the 4th quarter.

In the end, the Bulldogs would eventually hold on for the 42 to 34 victory.

Head Coach Curt Wiese, who picked up career win number 100 on Saturday, says he’s happy his team found a way. But added they need a more complete game this week.

“I thought Sioux Falls is a younger football team than they have been in the past. I thought they played extremely well, they played a four quarter game. Unfortunately, in the fourth quarter we didn’t. It was a back and forth game in the fourth quarter and we held on for the win. We have a lot to learn from that game. Going into the fourth quarter with a 35 to 14 lead and have a chance to give that up at the end of the game was tough. I’m hoping our guys learn from it this week,” said Wiese.

Now the Bulldogs turn the page to a Southwest Minnesota State squad, they’ve won eight out of their last nine against.

Graduate running back Chamere Thomas says another week of a balanced attack will help.

“It’s really good because we have a perfect balance of running the ball and passing the ball so it’s keeps the defense on their toes. Never have the defensive coordinator know what we’re doing next. Having Kyle Walljasper being a dual threat quarterback, be able to run and throw the ball it’s very beneficial to UMD. Just how our type of offense is. So, very happy about that,” added Thomas.

Kickoff is set for 1 PM in Marshall on Saturday.