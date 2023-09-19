UWS Soccer Teams Defend Home Turf Against Northwestern

Both teams 3-2-1 overall

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Both of UW-Superior’s soccer teams earned wins Tuesday night in a doubleheader against Northwestern (Minn).

For the men, it was a tie game 1-1 until Freddy Watson put the Yellow Jackets ahead in the second half to seal the 2-1 victory. Josh Bellamy recorded UWS’s first goal in the 22nd minute.

The UWS women defeated the Eagles 3-1 in what was their first home game of the season. Mya Holmquist scored the first goal 38 minutes into the game before the Jackets added two more goals in the second half.

Both of UWS’s soccer teams stand at 3-2-1 overall on the season. They’ll host another doubleheader this Saturday against Bethany Lutheran.