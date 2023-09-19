Volunteers Needed: ‘Bentleyville Tour Of Lights’ Setup Begins Saturday

DULUTH, Minn. — Believe it or not, it’s time to talk Christmas and Bentleyville Tour of Lights!

On Tuesday, some of the storage trucks and equipment – even some decorations — were already in the parking lot at Bayfront Festival Park.

The first day of volunteering starts this Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. That schedule will continue every Saturday and Sunday after that, along with Wednesday nights from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

All you have to do is show up to volunteer with the massive setup. Free lunch is provided.

It takes a lot of time and humans to put up the one-of-a-kind festival, which attracts thousands of people from across the region every year for the holiday season.

Click here for more information on volunteering. Bentleyville Tour of Lights opens Nov. 18.