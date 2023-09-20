Advocates Honored For Efforts Surrounding Homelessness In Minnesota

DULUTH, Minn. — The annual conference focusing on the issue of homelessness and housing continued Tuesday at the DECC with an awards ceremony.

Each year the Minnesota Coalition for the Homeless recognizes efforts made by groups or individuals for their commitment to end homelessness across the state.

Awards were presented to 6 recipients. The American Indian Community Housing Organization, or AICHO was one of the groups honored. They received the Northern Light Award for Inspiring Organizational Leadership.

“Well this is such an honor to you know accept it on behalf of AICHO after 30 years of work in housing and providing services. So, it’s a real honor,” said LeAnn Littlewolf, executive director of AICHO.

700 homeless advocates and social workers, city, county and state leaders all attended the conference this year.