Carleton Spoils Home Opener for CSS Volleyball

CSS was led by Mikala Peterson, who had nine kills in the contest.

DULUTH, Minn.- St. Scholastica volleyball would start strong against Carleton on Wednesday. Unfortunately, they would fall in the end in four sets.

CSS was led by Mikala Peterson, who had nine kills in the contest.

St. Scholastica (2-10) will next play at Augsburg on Saturday.