Cloquet Police to Get Body Cams and Updated Tasers

CLOQUET, Minn. –The Cloquet City Council approved the purchase of body-worn cameras and new Tasers for its Police Department.

The 24 cameras cost slightly more than 159 thousand dollars, while the 24 Tasers were slightly more than 101 Thousand Dollars. These prices include service through December 2028.

Because the two items were bundled together, Cloquet was able to receive a bundle discount.

In addition, the city received a 20 thousand dollar discount from Axon. The City will pay for the equipment in part with a grant it received in 2021 and with one-time funds from the Public Safety Aid part of the Omnibus Tax Bill.