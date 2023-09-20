Coffee Conversation: Local Authors to Participate in Discussions at Twin Ports Libraries

DULUTH, Minn. — The Twin Ports Perceptions project will host panel discussions with six local authors at Superior Public Library on September 26 and Duluth Public Library on October 10.

Superior Public Library Programming and Partnerships Manager Leslie Mehle and Featured Author Jayson Iwen joined FOX21 on the morning newscast Wednesday, September 20 to talk about the upcoming events and their purpose.

The two moderated panel discussions will feature six award-winning Twin Ports authors (three from each side of the bridge) to talk about how they portray Duluth and Superior in their work, how they grapple with issues of regional identity, and the challenges and joys of writing about where they live.

The first discussion will be held at Superior Public Library (1530 Tower Avenue, Superior) on Tuesday, September 26 at 6 p.m. and will include Anthony Bukoski, Carol Dunbar, and Barton Sutter.

The second discussion will take place at Duluth Public Library (520 West Superior Street, Duluth) on Tuesday, October 10 at 6 p.m. and will include authors Linda LeGarde Grover, Jayson Iwen, and Sheila Packa. Both discussions will be moderated by retired librarian/author/historian Teddie Meronek.

You’re encouraged to familiarize yourself with the work of the participating authors ahead of the event by picking up a free booklet containing writing samples from each author. Booklets can be picked up at Superior Public Library while supplies last. A downloadable version of the booklet is also available here.

Copies of the authors’ books can be checked out from your public library or purchased locally at Zenith Bookstore, the Bookstore at Fitger’s, and Barnes & Noble.