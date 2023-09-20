GO Pack GO Bill Re-introduced

WASHINGTON D.C. — Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin wants Television viewers in all of Wisconsin to be able to watch Green Bay Packers games.

She has re-introduced the GO Pack GO legislation that would require cable and satellite providers to air the Packers game, no matter what the local station is running.

If this passes, it would benefit Green Bay fans in Ashland, Bayfield, Doulas, Iron, and Sawyer Counties. These counties are part of the Duluth Superior television market and are not always able to see the game. Many times the Vikings Game is broadcast on FOX 21 instead of Green Bay. However, this bill would not cover over-the-air broadcasts, only satellite and Cable feeds.

The Senator would also like the NFL to do a better job of scheduling the Packers, Lions, and Vikings games so that they don’t all start at the same time.