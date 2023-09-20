Morgan, UMD Volleyball Preparing for Northern State

Bulldogs split two games with Wolves in 2022

DULUTH, Minn.- After winning two straight games on the road, the UMD volleyball will be back at home as they face a much tougher test on Friday when Northern State comes to town.

Last season, UMD swept Northern State in their first meeting, but got a taste of their own medicine one month later when they lost to the Wolves in three sets. Head Coach Jim Boos

knows Friday will be a challenge for his players, but he says they’ve already shown resiliency through the first 10 games of the season.

“There’s a lot of things that have occurred over the course of this first month and a half of this season that has made it challenging, and yet, here we sit at 9-1 and things have gone fairly well for us.” says Coach Boos. “Northern State is certainly a very difficult-serving team. They can really press you from the service line. We need to be able to handle that and maintain our ability to run tempo. So just making sure we process the information, feel comfortable with our scouting reports, and put that into practice.”

Meanwhile, for the second-straight week, Defensive Specialist Kaylyn Madison has been named the NSIC Defensive Player of the Week after recording 36 digs in two games. She says even with Northern State coming to town, she and her teammates aren’t worried about who’s on the other side of the net.

“We’re kind of just really trying to focus on our game of volleyball, regardless of who our opponents are, but we have higher expectations for ourselves this coming weekend.” says Madison.

The Bulldogs will tip off against Northern State at 6 p.m. on Friday before taking on Minnesota State Moorhead at 2 p.m. on Saturday.