Northern Star: Jared Schultz

Named Lakeland East 8-Player OPOY in 2022

MINONG, Wis.-Over the past decade, 8-player football has grown in Wisconsin, and so have the high school athletes lacing up on Friday nights. Take Northwood-Solon Springs quarterback Jared Schultz, who was last season’s Lakeland East 8-player offensive player of the year as a sophomore.

On homecoming night last week, Schultz stole the show with five touchdowns, including a 75-yard score in the first quarter.

“That play’s an option,” Schultz recounted. “I’m reading the defensive end, and I saw him breaking in, so I pulled it and broke to the outside.”

Northwood-Solon Springs defeated Mellen 38-0 that night. However, Schultz seemed to be disappointed in himself after the game, explaining that he’s only focused on improving his game further. “That’s just what I think about. I don’t really think about the positives that much. I just think about the negatives and what I can do better.”

His head coach, Dan Henken, has been impressed with his quarterback this season. “He’s the straw that stirs our drink, and I think he’s still growing as a quarterback.”

Henken is in his first year as the Evergreens’ head coach after coming from Cameron. During his time in Northwood-Solon, Henken has established a new system and culture for the football program, which has Schultz excited for the possibilities.

“In my opinion, it’s awesome.” Smiled Schultz. “He knows so much about football, and I’m learning so much more.”

“I’m impressed with the way (Jared) is coachable.” Says Henken. “I’m impressed with the way he responds to being worked hard, and ultimately, he’s a great example for the other guys on this football team.”

At the end of the day, it’s clear that Schultz will remain focused on what he and his teammates can improve on, even after a 38-0 shutout victory. “We’ve just got to focus on our assignments and just play right, doing your job, and doing it for the person next to you.”

However, his journey from being a waterboy on the sidelines to throwing touchdown passes is something worth remembering. “When you’re that age, you’re looking up to those guys, like those guys are your NFL players right there.” Schultz said. “I’m already a junior, and it’s felt like my high school career has gone by so fast. And it’s like, the kids on the sideline are watching me, cheering me on, and I just remember, remember those times.”

Schultz and Northwood-Solon Springs (2-2) will face Winter/Birchwood this upcoming Friday before rounding out the month of September against Phillips.