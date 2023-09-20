Superior Fire Department Hosts Emotional Resiliency Training

SUPERIOR, Wis. — 55 fire fighters from different departments in Minnesota and Wisconsin are gathering this week for a special training.

The Superior Fire Department is hosting an emotional resiliency training. It’s for members to learn how to cope better with the things they may experience or see on the job.

The battalion chief at the Superior Fire Department says PTSD and suicide rates are higher in firefighters than the general population. And many of the traumatic incidents firefighters go through affects their personal life or how they may be at work.

“We’re not robots we’re human beings. The interesting thing is everything affects everybody differently and that’s really what we’re learning with this class is how we can take what may affect us and be more resilient towards it and allow us to help others as well,” said Joe Tribbey, Battalion Chief at the Superior Fire Department.

The purpose of the training is to have long term benefits of the health and mental health of members. Members from Duluth, Hibbing, Ashland, and Burnsville are taking part in the training.