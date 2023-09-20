Tickets Available: Animal Allies Fur Ball Fundraiser Oct. 14

DULUTH, Minn. — If you love animals, there’s a fantastic fundraiser coming up Oct. 14.

It’s the annual Fur Ball at the Northland Country Club in Duluth.

The fundraiser is the biggest event of the year for Animal Allies.

FOX 21’s Dan Hanger will once again be the MC.

Your ticket comes with complimentary beer, wine, hors d’oeuvres and desserts all night long, and of course the main course.

There’s also entertainment and casino-style games this year! There’s even a raffle for a $1,000 gas card.

Click here for ticket information.