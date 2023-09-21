‘Chester Park Playground Celebration’ Set For Late Barry Family
DULUTH, Minn. — It’s been about a year and a half since the Barry family was killed in their Duluth home by a relative.
And now, the community is close to celebrating improvements at Chester Park in the name of the Barry’s daughters – Shiway and Sadie.
The community helped raise $22,000 to install a new spinner element, add wheelchair access to the playground, and install a new accessibility swing and a memorial bench in the name of the girls.
Shiway and Sadie loved spending time at Chester Park.
The “Chester Park Playground Celebration” is happening Friday, Sept. 29 at 3 p.m. All are welcome.