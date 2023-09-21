Coffee Conversation: Duluth Playhouse Kicks Off New Season with ‘Young Frankenstein’

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Playhouse is launching its 2023 – 2024 season with the musical comedy Young Frankenstein, running September 15 to October 1 at the historic NorShor Theatre.

Duluth Playhouse Executive Director Wes Drummond joined FOX21 on the morning newscast Thursday to talk about the spooky, funny show and the rest of the season.

Young Frankenstein is filled with uproarious antics, unforgettable musical numbers, and all the eccentric characters that fans of the classic Mel Brooks movie masterpiece know and love.

To book seats, visit the box office at the NorShor Theatre Monday through Friday 10am-5pm, call 218-733-7555, or click here.