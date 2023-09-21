Duluth Community Still Searching For Missing Sheila St. Clair

DULUTH, Minn. — Sheila St. Clair was last seen in the Central Hillside neighborhood in August of 2015, a month later she was reported missing.

8 years later she is still nowhere to be found.

An observance ceremony was held Wednesday to serve as a reminder to push for any new leads or information about the case and to keep St. Clair’s memory alive.

The Duluth Police Department and indigenous organizations Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives Office and Idle No More attended the event. The ceremony has been put on every year since she went missing and will continue until they bring closure to her family.

“Every time we do this, or we get Sheila in the press our hope is really to shake loose some more information cause somebody knows something,” said Shawn Carr, community organizer of Idle No More.

“We need to collaborate and work together to help reduce violence against indigenous people,” said Juliet Rudie, director of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives.

Duluth Police Chief Mike Ceynowa says every year this event helps bring in more information on what happened to St. Clair.

“We believe we know what happened. We believe we know who may be responsible for this. However, we do not have enough to move forward into a courtroom,” said Ceynowa.

MMIR says indigenous people in Minnesota experience violence at a higher rate than any other race in the state. The police department asks those who have any information to call the Violent Crimes Unit at (218) 730-5050.