Duluth Public Schools Holding Two-Part Referendum

DULUTH, Minn. — Voters in Duluth will see more than the Mayoral and city council races on their ballot on November 7. Duluth Public Schools will also have two referendum questions for you to vote on.

The first question would refinance existing debt and make the $2.6 Million dollars that is currently paid by the general fund available for other uses in the District.

The second question would authorize a capital projects levy of $5.3 million dollars annually that would be used for technology-related updates.

Duluth School Superintendent, John Magas explained how the money will be used, “Our efforts to support every student, to advance equity, and to improve our systems are vital to the future of our students.”

If voters approve both of these questions, the owner of a $289,000 home, which is the median price of a home in the city, would see an increase in their taxes of approximately 39.5 cents per day or $11.85 per month.

For more detailed information visit FutureForward709. org.

By the way, early voting for the November election begins Friday, September 29, 2023. You can get an absentee ballot at the City Clerk’s Office at City Hall.